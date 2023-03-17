News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
Variety
2023-03-17 | 13:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
The Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, MENA's Festival and Awards for creative excellence in branded communications, announced this year's winners on Thursday, March 17. Among the awarded campaigns, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" received a silver award in the Social & Influencer category.
The Miss Lebanon pageant on LBCI has long been a popular event in the country. However, due to the ongoing crisis, the pageant had been halted for four years, and its return was controversial. The "We Miss Lebanon" campaign aimed to transform the national event into a platform for female activists fighting for women's freedoms and advocating for a country losing its identity.
The campaign featured a digital activation, launching a filter on social media that adorned users with a sash displaying the slogan "We Miss Lebanon." The sashes were also edited onto iconic photos of women activists, protestors, and others who contributed to the community during the crisis. The campaign gained significant exposure through various media channels, including television, outdoor activations, social media platforms, and print outlets.
The #WeMissLebanon campaign resonated with Lebanese people worldwide, who engaged passionately with the hashtag on social platforms. The elected queen wore her sash for meetings with top government officials, shifting traditional beauty standards to ones associated with courage and advocating for freedom and justice.
The campaign achieved remarkable results, including becoming the #1 trending hashtag on Twitter, amassing 650+ million impressions on social media within three days, and becoming the most-watched TV program on LBCI. The campaign also gained coverage in over 150 international publications, attracted over 18.5 million views on TikTok, and recorded a click-through rate (CTR) of 40X on LinkedIn, exceeding the average by 3966%.
Lebanon News
Variety
News Bulletin Reports
LBCI
WeMissLebanon
campaign
Miss Lebanon
silver
dubai
lynx
awards
Next
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
0
Variety
11:14
The US government ramps up its pressure campaign against TikTok
Variety
11:14
The US government ramps up its pressure campaign against TikTok
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim cuts 105 jobs as new CEO makes mark
Middle East
2023-03-16
Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim cuts 105 jobs as new CEO makes mark
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
0
Variety
11:39
French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever
Variety
11:39
French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever
0
Variety
11:35
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
Variety
11:35
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
0
Variety
11:32
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Variety
11:32
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
0
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
2
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
3
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
4
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
5
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
6
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
7
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
8
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store