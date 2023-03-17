LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards

The Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, MENA's Festival and Awards for creative excellence in branded communications, announced this year's winners on Thursday, March 17. Among the awarded campaigns, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" received a silver award in the Social & Influencer category.



The Miss Lebanon pageant on LBCI has long been a popular event in the country. However, due to the ongoing crisis, the pageant had been halted for four years, and its return was controversial. The "We Miss Lebanon" campaign aimed to transform the national event into a platform for female activists fighting for women's freedoms and advocating for a country losing its identity.



The campaign featured a digital activation, launching a filter on social media that adorned users with a sash displaying the slogan "We Miss Lebanon." The sashes were also edited onto iconic photos of women activists, protestors, and others who contributed to the community during the crisis. The campaign gained significant exposure through various media channels, including television, outdoor activations, social media platforms, and print outlets.



The #WeMissLebanon campaign resonated with Lebanese people worldwide, who engaged passionately with the hashtag on social platforms. The elected queen wore her sash for meetings with top government officials, shifting traditional beauty standards to ones associated with courage and advocating for freedom and justice.



The campaign achieved remarkable results, including becoming the #1 trending hashtag on Twitter, amassing 650+ million impressions on social media within three days, and becoming the most-watched TV program on LBCI. The campaign also gained coverage in over 150 international publications, attracted over 18.5 million views on TikTok, and recorded a click-through rate (CTR) of 40X on LinkedIn, exceeding the average by 3966%.