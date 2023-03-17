LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

2023-03-17 | 14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA&#39;s Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization, has launched a global comic book contest for youth aged 14-18 with artistic and storytelling talents, focusing on an ambitious space project aimed at saving humanity from famine and climate change.

Have you ever imagined being part of a massive space project designed to save humanity from famine and climate change? If you are between 14 and 18 years old and have a passion for everything related to space, drawing, and storytelling, you now have the opportunity to participate in a global comic book contest launched by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization.

About a year ago, IAEA and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization sent seeds of plants used for human food and animal feed into space. These seeds were exposed to the conditions in and outside the International Space Station for approximately three months. After their return to Earth, scientists will plant and examine them to understand plant seed mutations and identify new varieties capable of adapting to changing Earth conditions related to climate change and maintaining food security.

Today, they need your help to tell the story of this experiment through a comic book. The participation steps and conditions for this global contest are straightforward:

- Participation is free, and you have until April 16th to enter.
- All types of artwork, such as hand-drawn illustrations, graphics, and digital art, can be submitted to the contest, except for art created using artificial intelligence (AI).
- Contest details and requirements can be found at the following link: https://www.iaea.org/events/seeds-in-space/comic-book-contest
- Afterward, send your artwork to seedsinspace@iaea.org.
 
The winning design will be featured on the cover of the IAEA seeds in space comic book, along with the creator's name. The winner and a selected number of finalists will receive prizes from the International Atomic Energy Agency, a certificate, and their designs will be published on the agency's website.

LBCI will support and follow any talented individual who wishes to participate in this global contest. Contact us through our pages and on this WhatsApp number to share your ideas and reach for the stars! WhatsApp: 81 86 84 86

