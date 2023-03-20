News
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
2023-03-20 | 09:16
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
A Jordan-based company announced in a statement that a ship carrying a production line for laptops, smartphones, and tablets has arrived at Beirut Port to establish the first electronic devices factory in Lebanon.
The statement by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Technology (TAGTech) added that the production line installation at the Lebanese University's headquarters would be completed within the next few weeks.
The production of electronic devices bearing the "Made in Lebanon" stamp will start before the end of the year as part of the company founder Talal Abu-Ghazaleh's project to implement Lebanon's digital transformation plan launched by the Lebanese government.
The factory was established after Abu-Ghazaleh's visits in 2022, where he met with the Lebanese government and educational leaders to discuss implementing the digital transformation project, e-government, and digital literacy in Lebanon.
An agreement was signed with the Lebanese University to establish the first factory to produce electronic devices in Lebanon, meeting the Lebanese market's needs with the highest specifications and at reduced prices.
The factory will provide valuable technical training opportunities for university students and others.
A new tablet device will be manufactured for the first time to serve digital education in Lebanese schools under the "Smart School Bag," Abu-Ghazaleh announced during his recent visit to Lebanon.
