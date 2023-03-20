News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Meet the new face of Agility Robotics’ Digit
Variety
2023-03-20 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Meet the new face of Agility Robotics’ Digit
There’s a broad range of thought on robot faces. It’s a surprisingly difficult aspect to get right for some very good reasons. For one thing, we’re hardwire to recognize and intuit faces, so small changes make big differences.
For another, effectively they’re window toward understanding a person or animal’s mood, feelings, intentions, etc. Make them too simple and you lose a lot of important nuance. If they’re too complex and lifelike, however, you’ve just punched a one-way ticket to uncanny valley.
Once you begin to understand these sorts of things, it’s clear why a lot of companies have spent a lot of money consulting behavioral scientists and employing animators from places like Pixar and Dreamworks. There are several studies out there investigating the science behind robot faces and what varieties are best suited for which job. They’re super interesting. I recommend reading a couple.
It’s also clear why Agility a face for the 2.0 version of its digit robot. I look at a lot of robots. It’s a fun bit of the job description. I’ve seen all sorts of different varieties and it takes a lot to creep me out (though it’s absolutely still possible), but I’m sympathetic to that visceral reaction upon seeing a headless robot walking around. I suspect that both the original Digit and its predecessor Cassie both elicited their fair share of comments over the years.
Digit 2.0 arrives at ProMat this week with a minimalist head. It’s a shiny, white oblong structure with sensors on the sides, a pair of large, blinking LED eyes on the front and a third light on the rear. In the absence of a soul, eyes are the gateway to the face, and in the case of a big, heavy robot with potentially limitless mobility, they offer insight (along with body language) about the system’s direction and intention.
“Digit also has a new head with LED animated eyes, which allow for HRI improvements such as using simple expressions to convey information and intent,” a rep for the company tells TechCrunch. “For example, the new Digit uses straightforward body language and eye movement to indicate which direction it is about to turn.”
The other big functional aesthetic change here is the addition of “end efforts” – simple hands, effectively. These are designed to afford a improved interaction with warehouse tools like bins. An improvement, certainly , from the original Digit’s nubs. Hands are hard, especially when making them scalable, dexterous and rugged enough to stand up to the day to day.
TechCrunch
Variety
Dreamwork
Agility
Robotics
Digit
Promat
Next
Lebanese Charbel Diab wins in 'UAE Warriors 40 Arabia 10'
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Nabla, a French digital health startup, launches Copilot, using GPT-3 to turn patient conversations into actionable items
Variety
2023-03-14
Nabla, a French digital health startup, launches Copilot, using GPT-3 to turn patient conversations into actionable items
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Deutsche Bahn bets on Huawei for railway digitalisation despite security concerns
Variety
2023-03-10
Deutsche Bahn bets on Huawei for railway digitalisation despite security concerns
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Plus One raises $50M for its parcel robotics vision systems
Variety
2023-03-07
Plus One raises $50M for its parcel robotics vision systems
0
Variety
2023-03-01
D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human
Variety
2023-03-01
D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:02
TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain
Variety
11:02
TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain
0
Variety
10:58
Amazon confirms another round of layoffs, impacting 9,000 people in AWS, Twitch and other units
Variety
10:58
Amazon confirms another round of layoffs, impacting 9,000 people in AWS, Twitch and other units
0
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
0
Variety
10:39
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Variety
10:39
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
0
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
0
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
0
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
8
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store