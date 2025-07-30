Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari visited Grand Mufti of Akkar Sheikh Zayd Bakkar Zakaria at his residence in the town of Qarneh, in the presence of several religious leaders and social figures.



Following the meeting, Ambassador Bukhari headed to Dar Al-Ifta in Halba, where he attended an expanded gathering that included religious, parliamentary, administrative, and social representatives.



During the event, the ambassador listened to a series of interventions from local religious and political leaders, who praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's consistent support for Lebanon and its commitment to standing by the Lebanese people during critical moments.



In his remarks, Bukhari emphasized the importance of preserving Lebanon's diverse components and expressed optimism about the country's prospects.



"The future is bright for Lebanon, God willing," he said.