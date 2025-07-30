News
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Lebanon News
30-07-2025 | 07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari visited Grand Mufti of Akkar Sheikh Zayd Bakkar Zakaria at his residence in the town of Qarneh, in the presence of several religious leaders and social figures.
Following the meeting, Ambassador Bukhari headed to Dar Al-Ifta in Halba, where he attended an expanded gathering that included religious, parliamentary, administrative, and social representatives.
During the event, the ambassador listened to a series of interventions from local religious and political leaders, who praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's consistent support for Lebanon and its commitment to standing by the Lebanese people during critical moments.
In his remarks, Bukhari emphasized the importance of preserving Lebanon's diverse components and expressed optimism about the country's prospects.
"The future is bright for Lebanon, God willing," he said.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
Ambassador
Future
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
Previous
