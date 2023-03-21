News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some US lawmakers seek ban
Variety
2023-03-21 | 09:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some US lawmakers seek ban
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the Chinese-owned short video app company faces a pivotal moment as a growing number of US lawmakers seek to ban the popular app over national security concerns.
Chew said in a video posted on TikTok early Tuesday the app now has more than 150 million active monthly US users. "That's almost half the US coming to TikTok," Chew said. TikTok in 2020 said it had 100 million US users.
Chew, who will testify Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said: "Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok."
"Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you," he said in the video that features the US Capitol in the background.
He asked TikTok users to leave comments about what they wanted US lawmakers to know about "what you love about TikTok."
Chew also said 5 million US businesses use TikTok to reach customers.
TikTok's critics fear its US user data could be passed on to China's government by the app, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance. TikTok rejects the spying allegations.
TikTok also said Tuesday it had updated its community use guidelines and offered more details of its plans to secure the data of US users. The company said it had started to delete this month US user protected data in data centers in Virginia and Singapore after it started routing new US data to the Oracle (ORCL.N) Cloud last year.
Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners divest their stake in the app or it could face a US ban.
TikTok, which has said it has spent more than $1.5 billion on rigorous data security efforts, said "if protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access."
A growing number of US lawmakers support a ban on TikTok. This includes Energy and Commerce Committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, congressional aides told reporters on a call Monday. On Friday, six more US senators backed bipartisan legislation to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok.
On March 1, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted along party lines to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok.
Reuters
Variety
TikTok
US
Lawmakers
Company
Pivotal
Moment
Seek
Ban
App
China
Next
The Lebanese MMA delegation returns to Beirut with a big win
TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
0
World
10:15
US seeks to prevent China from benefiting from $52 billion chips funding
World
10:15
US seeks to prevent China from benefiting from $52 billion chips funding
0
Variety
09:03
Google suspends China's Pinduoduo app on security concerns
Variety
09:03
Google suspends China's Pinduoduo app on security concerns
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:10
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
Variety
10:10
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
0
Variety
10:06
Pilot AI taps algorithms to extract info from sales calls
Variety
10:06
Pilot AI taps algorithms to extract info from sales calls
0
Variety
09:57
Microsoft brings OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator to the new Bing
Variety
09:57
Microsoft brings OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator to the new Bing
0
Variety
09:50
Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools
Variety
09:50
Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
US can't provide answers on Lebanon's presidency: Former Under Secretary David Hale
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
US can't provide answers on Lebanon's presidency: Former Under Secretary David Hale
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
0
Middle East
2023-03-01
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
Middle East
2023-03-01
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
2
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
3
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
4
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
5
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
6
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
7
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure
8
Lebanon News
07:44
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
07:44
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store