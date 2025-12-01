Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts

During his historic visit to Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV offered symbolic gifts of deep spiritual value in both Annaya and Harissa, a gesture meant to convey messages of peace and hope to the Lebanese people.In Annaya, at the tomb of Saint Charbel, the pope presented a consecrated silver-bronze votive lamp crafted by Italian artisans.The lamp features intertwined olive branches rising from a hand-carved base that holds a red glass vessel, and the base is engraved with the emblem of Pope Leo XIV.The gift symbolizes peace and steadfastness and will remain lit beside Saint Charbel’s tomb.In Harissa, during his meeting with bishops and consecrated men and women, the pope offered a historically significant gift: the Golden Rose, an ancient papal tradition reserved for major Marian shrines.This marks the first Golden Rose ever bestowed on Our Lady of Lebanon and only the second presented by Pope Leo XIV during his pontificate.Made of pure gold, the rose emerges from a silver vase bearing the emblem of the Holy See and is considered one of the highest expressions of Marian devotion offered by popes.