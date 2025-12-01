News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
Lebanon News
01-12-2025 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
During his historic visit to Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV offered symbolic gifts of deep spiritual value in both Annaya and Harissa, a gesture meant to convey messages of peace and hope to the Lebanese people.
In Annaya, at the tomb of Saint Charbel, the pope presented a consecrated silver-bronze votive lamp crafted by Italian artisans.
The lamp features intertwined olive branches rising from a hand-carved base that holds a red glass vessel, and the base is engraved with the emblem of Pope Leo XIV.
The gift symbolizes peace and steadfastness and will remain lit beside Saint Charbel’s tomb.
In Harissa, during his meeting with bishops and consecrated men and women, the pope offered a historically significant gift: the Golden Rose, an ancient papal tradition reserved for major Marian shrines.
This marks the first Golden Rose ever bestowed on Our Lady of Lebanon and only the second presented by Pope Leo XIV during his pontificate.
Made of pure gold, the rose emerges from a silver vase bearing the emblem of the Holy See and is considered one of the highest expressions of Marian devotion offered by popes.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Pope Leo XIV
Annaya
Harissa
Saint Charbel
Golden Rose
Next
Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
Lebanon News
11:01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
Lebanon News
11:01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Lebanon News
11:01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
Lebanon News
11:01
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut
Lebanon News
09:26
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
06:55
Bkerki prepares to welcome Pope Leo XIV for youth gathering
Lebanon News
06:55
Bkerki prepares to welcome Pope Leo XIV for youth gathering
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14
US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
3
Lebanon News
03:57
Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
Lebanon News
03:57
Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
4
Lebanon News
08:58
Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
Lebanon News
08:58
Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
5
Lebanon News
05:44
Pope Leo XIV calls for "cedar-like love" during visit to Harissa
Lebanon News
05:44
Pope Leo XIV calls for "cedar-like love" during visit to Harissa
6
Lebanon News
06:47
Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage
Lebanon News
06:47
Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage
7
Lebanon News
09:26
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut
Lebanon News
09:26
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
11:22
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More