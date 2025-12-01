On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria

News Bulletin Reports
01-12-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A delegation of ambassadors from the 15 member states of the U.N. Security Council is expected to arrive in Lebanon and Syria on December 5 and 6, amid escalating security tensions with Israel and growing fears of expanded strikes on Lebanese territory.

Their talks will focus on the security situation in South Lebanon, the status of UNIFIL, and Lebanon’s adherence to Security Council resolutions and the ceasefire agreement. 

The centerpiece of the visit will be a tour of the south on December 6, where envoys will observe U.N. deployment zones and receive direct briefings on border developments, the fragile calm in the area, and the extent to which involved parties are complying with Resolutions 1701 and 1559, particularly regarding the halt of military activity and control of weapons outside state authority.

The delegation will also hear a detailed assessment from UNIFIL’s leadership on the challenges facing the peacekeeping force, especially as the Security Council has decided to end its mandate at the end of next year—a deadline that may come as the south still requires an international military presence to secure any long-term stability arrangement.

According to diplomatic sources, the visit will also carry a message of support for Lebanon’s legitimate institutions, notably the Lebanese Army, which is considered the primary actor responsible for securing the borders and maintaining stability. The trip may open the door to new military or humanitarian assistance.

The visit comes two days after a meeting of the monitoring mechanism, attended by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, who is reportedly in Israel. It remains unclear whether she will stay to join the Security Council delegation or whether another U.S. representative will participate. 

Washington has reportedly viewed positively the recent media tour organized by the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River. 

However, it has not shifted its stance that the process of consolidating arms under state control remains slow—a concern it warns could carry significant consequences.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Assessment

UN

Security Council

Delegation

Lebanon

Syria

LBCI Next
Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15

UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats

LBCI
World News
2025-11-07

UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions

LBCI
World News
2025-09-18

UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30

Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-29

Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-27

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Pope Leo XIV calls for "cedar-like love" during visit to Harissa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More