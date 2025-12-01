Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage

President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun took part in the large spiritual gathering held on Monday morning during Pope Leo XIV’s visit to the tomb of Saint Charbel at the Monastery of Saint Maroun in Annaya.



They welcomed the Pope upon his arrival, while the Superior General of the Lebanese Maronite Order and the monastery’s abbot received them in turn. Citizens in the courtyard, at the designated platform, and at the entrance greeted the arrivals with applause and ululations.



Thousands of people of all ages had gathered at the monastery since early morning to welcome the head of the Catholic Church, braving the rain and bad weather.





Among them were visitors from Arab and foreign countries who had received healings through Saint Charbel’s intercession. The event took place under tight security measures enforced by the Lebanese Army.



Hundreds more gathered along the Jbeil–Annaya highway near Saint George Church, carrying Lebanese and Vatican flags to greet the Pope.