Opera browser adds ChatGPT and AI summarization features

Just weeks after Microsoft launched GPT-4 powered chatbot into its Edge browser, Opera is following suit and integrating generative AI chatbots powered by ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its desktop browsers Opera and Opera GX. These new tools are available in early access across all desktop platforms, the browser maker said.



Opera is also launching a feature that lets you generate AI prompts by highlighting a text on a website or typing them out. These chatbots can also summarize articles or webpages, write social media posts for you, or help you ideate through prompts. Users have to manually switch on “AI prompts” through settings to use this feature.



The company, owned by a Chinese consortium, is also integrating ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its browsers’ sidebar. While ChatGPT can also work with text, Opera says that ChatSonic’s bot — which is powered by GPT-4 — can also let users generate images from text inputs.



“AI generated content is a game-changer for web browsing. Our goal is to use these technologies to give our users new browsing superpowers – reimagining how they learn, create, and research. Opera is actively expanding its AI program into AIGC for browser, news, and gaming products through its own solutions and new and existing partnerships,” Opera’s product director Joanna Czajka said in a statement.



The company said that it plans to announce more AI-powered features in the future, powered by its own GPT-based model.



Given the popularity of generative AI, more browsers might follow suit and integrate some kind of AI-powered tools. Recently, Brave introduced summarization features in its search offering, and the company said that it is already experimenting with AI-focused features for its browser.