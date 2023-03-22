News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Opera browser adds ChatGPT and AI summarization features
Variety
2023-03-22 | 08:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Opera browser adds ChatGPT and AI summarization features
Just weeks after Microsoft launched GPT-4 powered chatbot into its Edge browser, Opera is following suit and integrating generative AI chatbots powered by ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its desktop browsers Opera and Opera GX. These new tools are available in early access across all desktop platforms, the browser maker said.
Opera is also launching a feature that lets you generate AI prompts by highlighting a text on a website or typing them out. These chatbots can also summarize articles or webpages, write social media posts for you, or help you ideate through prompts. Users have to manually switch on “AI prompts” through settings to use this feature.
The company, owned by a Chinese consortium, is also integrating ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its browsers’ sidebar. While ChatGPT can also work with text, Opera says that ChatSonic’s bot — which is powered by GPT-4 — can also let users generate images from text inputs.
“AI generated content is a game-changer for web browsing. Our goal is to use these technologies to give our users new browsing superpowers – reimagining how they learn, create, and research. Opera is actively expanding its AI program into AIGC for browser, news, and gaming products through its own solutions and new and existing partnerships,” Opera’s product director Joanna Czajka said in a statement.
The company said that it plans to announce more AI-powered features in the future, powered by its own GPT-based model.
Given the popularity of generative AI, more browsers might follow suit and integrate some kind of AI-powered tools. Recently, Brave introduced summarization features in its search offering, and the company said that it is already experimenting with AI-focused features for its browser.
TechCrunch
Variety
Opera
Browser
ChatGPT
OpenAI
GPt-4
AI
Summarization
Features
ChatSonic
Next
Mozilla launches a new startup focused on ‘trustworthy’ AI
German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-17
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Variety
2023-03-17
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
0
Variety
2023-03-17
Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?
Variety
2023-03-17
Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?
0
Variety
2023-03-15
Interview with OpenAI’s Greg Brockman: GPT-4 isn’t perfect, but neither are you
Variety
2023-03-15
Interview with OpenAI’s Greg Brockman: GPT-4 isn’t perfect, but neither are you
0
Variety
2023-03-15
Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4
Variety
2023-03-15
Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:39
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
Variety
10:39
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
0
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
0
Variety
10:16
CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically
Variety
10:16
CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically
0
Variety
10:11
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Variety
10:11
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
0
Variety
09:37
New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack
Variety
09:37
New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
0
World
06:01
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says
World
06:01
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
3
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
5
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store