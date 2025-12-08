EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

Lebanon News
08-12-2025 | 06:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon&#39;s internal security forces: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

The European Union is studying options for strengthening Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces to help free up the Lebanese army to focus on disarming the armed group Hezbollah, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The document, produced by the EU’s diplomatic arm and circulated to the 27 member states, said it would pursue consultations with Lebanese authorities and that a scoping mission would take place in early 2026 on possible new assistance for the country’s Internal Security Forces.

EU efforts could “focus on advice, training and capacity-building,” the paper said, adding that the bloc would not take over the tasks of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate is set to expire at the end of 2026, when it is expected to begin a year-long drawdown and withdrawal.

Instead, the EU “could contribute to the gradual transfer of internal security tasks” from the Lebanese Armed Forces to the Internal Security Forces, allowing the army to focus on its core defence tasks, the document said.

The U.N. secretary general is expected to produce a transition plan in June 2026 that will address risks stemming from UNIFIL’s departure.

The paper from the European External Action Service comes ahead of a planned meeting between senior EU and Lebanese officials in Brussels on December 15.

“Through a combination of advice, training and possibly the provision of certain equipment, the overall objective would be to enable the Police and the Gendarmerie to fulfil their mandates in cities and rural areas across the country,” it said, adding the EU could also help Lebanon to better secure its land border with Syria.



Reuters
 

Lebanon News

EU

Options

Lebanon

ISF

Reuters

LBCI Next
Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

Putin looking to 'test our unity' with Poland drone incursion: EU's Kallas

LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Sweden, France, Germany boost security at Denmark's European summits

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Join us at OMT Christmas In Action at Forum de Beyrouth, Dec 12–23! Fun, holiday delights, and festive vibes await.

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

MEA donates $800,000 to support 80 public schools

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

US warship to visit Trinidad and Tobago for exercises near Venezuela: Government

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-07

Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:33

Iran says dual national held during 12-day war on trial for spying for Israel

LBCI
World News
09:40

Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Join us at OMT Christmas In Action at Forum de Beyrouth, Dec 12–23! Fun, holiday delights, and festive vibes await.

LBCI
World News
09:40

Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More