Musk denies report on SpaceX's plans for new funding from Saudi, UAE

Variety
2023-03-24 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Musk denies report on SpaceX&#39;s plans for new funding from Saudi, UAE
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Musk denies report on SpaceX's plans for new funding from Saudi, UAE

 Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX, on Friday denied a media report from earlier this week that said investors from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round in the company.

A unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for SpaceX, the Information had reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
Musk tweeted "not true" responding to the report.

The funding round is expected to value the rocket maker at about $140 billion, the report added.

SpaceX raised $2 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2020, according to venture capital firm Space Capital.
 
 
 

Variety

Middle East

Musk

SpaceX

Saudi Arabia

UAE

LBCI Next
Crypto founder Do Kwon indicted in US following Montenegro arrest
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gears up for June listing of marine & logistics unit - sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-23

Saudi, UAE investors plan to invest in SpaceX - The Information

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-23

Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

LBCI
Variety
10:10

Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear

LBCI
Variety
09:48

Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

LBCI
World
06:47

Emirates airline says 'substantial' ticket revenue trapped in Nigeria

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gears up for June listing of marine & logistics unit - sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app