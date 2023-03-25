Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports

Variety
2023-03-25 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Soccer-Qatar&#39;s Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be worth around 5 billion pounds ($6.12 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Jassim, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, launched the bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus also placed a bid on Thursday and told Reuters that he was willing to pay a premium for the English soccer club.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long United fan and founder of chemicals producer INEOS, put in a bid for the club in February.

United's current owners, the Glazer family, began looking at options for the record 20-times English champions in November, including new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.

Any sale of the club would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea, sources told Reuters previously.

United's Premier League rivals Liverpool have also said they would explore the option of bringing in investors, while Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi was set to launch a $3.75 billion bid for Tottenham Hotspur, sources told Reuters in February.

United are the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

 
 

Variety

Middle East

Soccer

Qatar

Bid

Manchester United

Sports

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-14

Qatari investors preparing imminent bid for Manchester United

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-08

Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Beirut's golden era is present in Qatar's renowned Mathaf

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24

Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
World
06:40

Italy to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate – sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol

LBCI
Variety
09:42

Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app