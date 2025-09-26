Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence

26-09-2025 | 08:01
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence
0min
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a series of political figures at his residence in Kraytem, welcoming Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, along with Ministers Ghassan Salameh, Charles Hage, and Kamal Chehadeh.

The meeting also brought together several members of parliament, including Marwan Hamadeh, Samy Gemayel, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Mark Daou, Walid Baarini, Firas Hamdan, Michel Moawad, Adib Abdel Massih, and Michel Douaihy.

In addition, Salam met with Badr Obeid, head of the Arab Tribes Gathering, as part of ongoing consultations with political and community leaders.

