News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices
Variety
2023-03-27 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices
France is the latest country that is taking steps to ban TikTok from government-managed devices. Stanislas Guerini, the Minister of Public Transformation and Service, and his services issued a succinct statement announcing the move and the reasoning behind this change.
But there’s a twist. Instead of simply banning the social media app, the French government is saying that all recreational apps are now banned from work devices.
“For the past few weeks, several European and international partners have adopted measures to limit or prohibit downloading and installing the TikTok application by their public administrations,” the French government wrote.
For example, the US House of Representatives banned TikTok on lawmakers’ government-issued mobile devices. In Canada, TikTok has also been banned from government devices. The European Commission issued a directive asking all employees to remove TikTok from their work devices as well.
In all those instances, government bodies state that they are concerned about data privacy. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a private Chinese company. They believe that user data could be stored and accessed by the Chinese government.
TikTok has said several times that the company doesn’t share user data with the Chinese government. The company also plans to store data locally. In Europe’s case, TikTok tried to reassure European governments by announcing that multiple data centers will be up and running in Europe in the near future. TikTok plans to migrate all European user data to European data centers over the next couple of years.
In addition to this data sovereignty strategy, TikTok is “reducing employee access to European user data; minimizing data flows outside of Europe,” wrote Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s General Manager Operations, Europe.
Of course, it means that governments have to trust TikTok’s word, which doesn’t seem to be the case in France. “After an analysis of the stakes, notably security, the government has decided to prohibit from now on the downloading and installation of recreational applications on professional phones provided to public agents,” the Ministry of Public Transformation and Service announced.
So what is a recreational app exactly? Guerini’s office told the AFP and AP news agencies that some of these apps include TikTok (obviously), but also Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, Candy Crush and other games, as well as dating apps.
It sounds like a broad and loose concept and I hope we’ll get some clarification about the exact scope of the recreational category. We’ve reached out to Guerini’s office and will update this article if we get more details.
“Recreational applications do not have sufficient a level of cybersecurity and data protection to be deployed on government equipment. These applications may therefore pose a risk to the data protection of these administrations and their public officials,” the French government wrote.
A message has been sent to all ministries. The inter-ministerial digital administration (DINUM) and the cybersecurity agency (ANSSI) will follow up with more specific instructions about the implementation of the ban.
There will be one notable exception. If you need to install an app to communicate about your administration’s work, you will be able to do do so. In other words, if you are a social media manager, you will be able to install Twitter, Facebook and, yes, TikTok.
TechCrunch
World
Variety
France
Bans
TikTok
Ban
Government
Devices
European
Commission
Recreational
Apps
Next
Wind industry predicts bounceback and rapid growth in 2023
Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
Variety
2023-03-10
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
0
Variety
2023-02-23
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
Variety
2023-02-23
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
0
Variety
2023-03-24
France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants
Variety
2023-03-24
France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:38
More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce
Variety
11:38
More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce
0
Variety
11:32
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
Variety
11:32
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
0
Variety
11:30
Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao sued by CFTC over trading and derivative violations
Variety
11:30
Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao sued by CFTC over trading and derivative violations
0
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-23
Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage
World
2023-03-23
Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage
0
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
0
Press Highlights
08:12
Barbara Leaf says that US administration has no presidential candidate: Report
Press Highlights
08:12
Barbara Leaf says that US administration has no presidential candidate: Report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
3
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
4
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
7
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
8
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store