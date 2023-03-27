France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices

Variety
2023-03-27 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices

France is the latest country that is taking steps to ban TikTok from government-managed devices. Stanislas Guerini, the Minister of Public Transformation and Service, and his services issued a succinct statement announcing the move and the reasoning behind this change.

But there’s a twist. Instead of simply banning the social media app, the French government is saying that all recreational apps are now banned from work devices.

“For the past few weeks, several European and international partners have adopted measures to limit or prohibit downloading and installing the TikTok application by their public administrations,” the French government wrote.

For example, the US House of Representatives banned TikTok on lawmakers’ government-issued mobile devices. In Canada, TikTok has also been banned from government devices. The European Commission issued a directive asking all employees to remove TikTok from their work devices as well.

In all those instances, government bodies state that they are concerned about data privacy. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a private Chinese company. They believe that user data could be stored and accessed by the Chinese government.

TikTok has said several times that the company doesn’t share user data with the Chinese government. The company also plans to store data locally. In Europe’s case, TikTok tried to reassure European governments by announcing that multiple data centers will be up and running in Europe in the near future. TikTok plans to migrate all European user data to European data centers over the next couple of years.

In addition to this data sovereignty strategy, TikTok is “reducing employee access to European user data; minimizing data flows outside of Europe,” wrote Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s General Manager Operations, Europe.

Of course, it means that governments have to trust TikTok’s word, which doesn’t seem to be the case in France. “After an analysis of the stakes, notably security, the government has decided to prohibit from now on the downloading and installation of recreational applications on professional phones provided to public agents,” the Ministry of Public Transformation and Service announced.

So what is a recreational app exactly? Guerini’s office told the AFP and AP news agencies that some of these apps include TikTok (obviously), but also Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, Candy Crush and other games, as well as dating apps.

It sounds like a broad and loose concept and I hope we’ll get some clarification about the exact scope of the recreational category. We’ve reached out to Guerini’s office and will update this article if we get more details.

“Recreational applications do not have sufficient a level of cybersecurity and data protection to be deployed on government equipment. These applications may therefore pose a risk to the data protection of these administrations and their public officials,” the French government wrote.

A message has been sent to all ministries. The inter-ministerial digital administration (DINUM) and the cybersecurity agency (ANSSI) will follow up with more specific instructions about the implementation of the ban.

There will be one notable exception. If you need to install an app to communicate about your administration’s work, you will be able to do do so. In other words, if you are a social media manager, you will be able to install Twitter, Facebook and, yes, TikTok.
 

World

Variety

France

Bans

TikTok

Ban

Government

Devices

European

Commission

Recreational

Apps

LBCI Next
Wind industry predicts bounceback and rapid growth in 2023
Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-16

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:38

More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers

LBCI
Variety
11:30

Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao sued by CFTC over trading and derivative violations

LBCI
Variety
11:22

How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Press Highlights
08:12

Barbara Leaf says that US administration has no presidential candidate: Report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app