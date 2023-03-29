Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar

Variety
2023-03-29 | 07:34
High views
2min
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar

Following Lebanon's Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan's recent visit to Qatar, Lebanon confirmed its participation in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, which is set to take place from October 2, 2023, to March 28, 2024, in Al Bidda Park, in the heart of Doha, with 3,000,000 visits expected.  

Lebanon's participation will bring knowledge and entertainment as the country develops several innovative agricultural practices, namely robotic and digital applications, an aqua-cultural farming system, and advanced post-harvest infrastructure.  

Agricultural practices, such as Lebanese mouneh, and a wide variety of creative performances will be featured in the Lebanese pavilion at the Expo.   

"Lebanon – like other countries in the region – is suffering because of the drought crisis, which has been exacerbated by the scarcity of groundwater and climate change effects," said the Lebanese Minister of Agriculture, adding that "we are confident that Expo 2023 Doha will increase awareness of practical, long-lasting solutions to these global issues."  

In turn, H.E. Ambassador Mr. Bader Al Dafa, Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, exclaimed, "we believe that Lebanon's participation will spark further regional collaboration in agriculture and horticulture as Arab countries are facing similar challenges and are actively looking for efficient and innovative solutions to tackle them together."  

Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, will be one of the first international horticultural exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa region to encourage countries about innovative solutions and reducing desertification.  

The chosen theme, "Green Desert, Better Environment," will inspire visitors by promoting a green life in the desert. The Expo has four subthemes: Modern Agriculture, Technology & Innovation, Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability.  

The Exhibition will also be organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment on behalf of the State of Qatar.
 

