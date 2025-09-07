Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal

07-09-2025 | 14:42
Trump issues &#39;last warning&#39; to Hamas to accept hostage deal
Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday issued what he called his "last warning" to Hamas, urging the Palestinian militant group to accept a deal to release hostages from Gaza.

"The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Reuters

