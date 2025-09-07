News
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
07-09-2025 | 13:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said there will be no repeat of the May 7 conflict, no civil war, and no attacks on government institutions during a memorial mass for Lebanese resistance martyrs in Maarab.
He emphasized that Lebanon has embarked on a path of change and state-building. “We have set out toward a promising future, and this march will not stop,” he noted.
Addressing Hezbollah, Geagea urged the group to “end the state of denial” and warned that avoiding disarmament is tantamount to “suicide.”
He called on the Shiite community to reclaim its place in Lebanon and live securely alongside other citizens.
Geagea criticized the “Axis of Resistance” for holding Lebanon hostage, violating the ceasefire agreement, and advancing an “expansionist Iranian project.” He stressed that all decisions must be made through Lebanese institutions.
On elections, he stated that the “era of extensions is over” and pledged free and fair polls, including voting rights for expatriates.
He also highlighted improving Lebanon-Syria relations through border agreements and security cooperation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Forces
Samir Geagea
Hezbollah
Maarab
