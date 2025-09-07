Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint

07-09-2025 | 04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday officially proclaimed Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the Catholic Church's first millennial saint, to applause from thousands of faithful gathered at the Vatican.
 
Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, has been dubbed "God's Influencer" for his efforts to spread the Catholic faith online.
 
