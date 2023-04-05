News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Snapchat adds new safeguards around its AI chatbot
Variety
2023-04-05 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Snapchat adds new safeguards around its AI chatbot
Snapchat is launching new tools including an age-appropriate filter and insights for parents to make its AI chatbot experience safer.
Days after Snapchat launched its GPT-powered chatbot for Snapchat+ subscribers, a Washington Post report highlighted that the bot was responding in an unsafe and inappropriate manner.
The social giant said that after the launch it learned that people were trying to “trick the chatbot into providing responses that do not conform to our guidelines.” So Snapchat is launching a few tools to keep the AI responses in check.
Snap has incorporated a new age filter, which lets AI know the birthdate of the users and supplies them with age-appropriate responses. The company said that the chatbot will “consistently take their age into consideration” while conversing with users.
Snap also plans to provide more insights in the coming weeks to parents or guardians about children’s interactions with the bot in the Family Center, which was launched last August. The new feature will share if their teens are communicating with the AI and the frequency of those interactions. Both the guardian and teens need to opt-in to using Family Center to use these parental control features.
In a blog post, Snap explained that the My AI chatbot is not a “real friend,” and to improve responses it uses the conversation history. Users are also notified about data retention when they start the chat with the bot.
The company said that the bot only gave 0.01 percent of responses in a “non-conforming” language. Snap counts any response that includes references to violence, sexually explicit terms, illicit drug use, child sexual abuse, bullying, hate speech, derogatory or biased statements, racism, misogyny, or marginalizing underrepresented groups as “non-conforming.”
The social network mentioned that in most cases, these inappropriate responses were the results of parroting whatever the users said. It also noted that the firm will temporarily block AI bot access for a user who is misusing the service.
“We will continue to use these learnings to improve My AI. This data will also help us deploy a new system to limit misuse of My AI. We are adding OpenAI’s moderation technology to our existing toolset, which will allow us to assess the severity of potentially harmful content and temporarily restrict Snapchatters’ access to My AI if they misuse the service,” Snap said.
Given the fast proliferation of AI-powered tools, many people are concerned about their safety and privacy . Last week, an ethics group called the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy wrote to the FTC, urging the agency to stop the rollout of OpenAI’s GPT-4 tech, accusing the upstart’s tech of being “biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety.”
Last month, Senator Michael Bennet also wrote a letter to OpenAI, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Snap expressing concerns about the safety of generative AI tools used by teens.
It’s apparent by now that these new chatbot models are susceptible to harmful input and in turn, give inappropriate output. While tech companies might want a rapid rollout of these tools, they will need to make sure there are enough guardrails around them that prevent the chatbots from going rogue.
TechCrunch
Variety
Snapchat
Adds
New
Safeguards
Around
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Chatbot
Experience
Next
Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-21
TikTok overhauls its community guidelines, adds new policies on AI and climate misinformation
Variety
2023-03-21
TikTok overhauls its community guidelines, adds new policies on AI and climate misinformation
0
Variety
2023-03-01
TikTok rolls out new screen time controls, adds new default settings for teens and expands Family Pairing
Variety
2023-03-01
TikTok rolls out new screen time controls, adds new default settings for teens and expands Family Pairing
0
Variety
2023-02-28
Microsoft adds new Bing to Windows computers in effort to roll out AI
Variety
2023-02-28
Microsoft adds new Bing to Windows computers in effort to roll out AI
0
Variety
2023-02-07
Quora opens its new AI chatbot app Poe to the general public
Variety
2023-02-07
Quora opens its new AI chatbot app Poe to the general public
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
0
Variety
09:20
Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint
Variety
09:20
Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint
0
Variety
09:07
FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins
Variety
09:07
FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins
0
Variety
09:05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Variety
09:05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:32
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
Variety
08:32
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
0
World
04:23
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
World
04:23
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
0
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
2
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
3
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
5
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
6
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
7
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
8
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store