LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
Lebanon News
09-12-2025 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
LBCI has learned that the meeting between former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt and French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian focused on France's role in supporting the recovery of Lebanese-Syrian relations.
Discussions in Clemenceau underscored the need to reinforce positive Lebanese steps, including the President's decision to task Ambassador Simon Karam with follow-up efforts, as well as measures taken by the Lebanese Army.
Both sides stressed the importance of adhering to the negotiation framework previously discussed between Jumblatt and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, particularly the priorities of cementing a ceasefire, securing the return of southern residents, and releasing detainees.
The participants also highlighted France's key role in sustaining the positive momentum in Lebanese-Syrian relations.
