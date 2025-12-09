LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations

Lebanon News
09-12-2025 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France&#39;s efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI has learned that the meeting between former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt and French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian focused on France's role in supporting the recovery of Lebanese-Syrian relations.

Discussions in Clemenceau underscored the need to reinforce positive Lebanese steps, including the President's decision to task Ambassador Simon Karam with follow-up efforts, as well as measures taken by the Lebanese Army.

Both sides stressed the importance of adhering to the negotiation framework previously discussed between Jumblatt and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, particularly the priorities of cementing a ceasefire, securing the return of southern residents, and releasing detainees.

The participants also highlighted France's key role in sustaining the positive momentum in Lebanese-Syrian relations.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Le Drian

Walid Jumblatt

France

Efforts

Lebanese

Syrian

Relations

LBCI Next
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-08

Mitri to LBCI: Lebanon has a 'rare opportunity' to build strong Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

LBCI sources: French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:13

Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More