Pope Leo called for continued dialogue to seek a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine during a meeting on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Vatican said.



His comments echoed Zelensky's frequent demands for a "just" peace as the Ukrainian leader tries to ensure that any agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine is balanced and does not overly favour Moscow.



The pope "reiterated the need for the continuation of dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace," the Vatican said in a statement issued after a meeting at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo outside Rome.



"In addition, the questions of prisoners of war and the need to assure the return of Ukrainian children to their families were also discussed," said the Vatican, which has mediated between Kyiv and Moscow on the children issue.







Reuters