Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024
Variety
2023-04-24 | 07:15
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024
Top cryptocurrency bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered (STAN.L) said on Monday, saying that the so-called "crypto winter" is over.
Bitcoin could gain from factors including recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilization of risk assets as the US Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle and improved profitability of crypto mining, Standard Chartered's head of digital assets research Geoff Kendrick said in a note.
"While sources of uncertainty remain, we think the pathway to the USD 100,000 level is becoming clearer," Kendrick wrote.
Bitcoin has rallied so far this year, rising above $30,000 in April for the first time in ten months. It gains represent a partial recovery after trillions of dollars were wiped from the crypto sector in 2022, as central banks hiked interest rates and a string of crypto firms imploded.
Predictions of sky-high valuations have been commonplace during bitcoin's past rallies. A Citi analyst said in November 2020 that bitcoin could climb as high as $318,000 by the end of 2022. It closed last year down about 65 percent at $16,500.
Reuters
Bitcoin
Crypto
Digital
Currency
Market
