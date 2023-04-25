“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way

Variety
2023-04-25 | 07:46
High views
“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way
“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way

If the startup OpenAI is feeling protective about its brand lately, it’s understandable. ThreatGPT, MedicalGPT, DateGPT and DirtyGPT are a mere sampling of the many outfits to apply for trademarks with the United State Patent and Trademark Office in recent months.

All are piggybacking off the stunning popularity of ChatGPT, the chatbot rolled out in November by OpenAI that itself is built off the company’s deep learning model, the latest release of which, GPT-4, was rolled out last month.

Little wonder that after applying in late December for a trademark for “GPT,” which stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer,” OpenAI last month petitioned the USPTO to speed up the process, citing the “myriad infringements and counterfeit apps” beginning to spring into existence.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app