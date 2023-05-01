Saudi's United Electronics Co shelves plans for Egypt expansion

Variety
2023-05-01 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi&#39;s United Electronics Co shelves plans for Egypt expansion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi's United Electronics Co shelves plans for Egypt expansion

United Electronics Company (4003.SE), known as eXtra, has decided to discontinue its expansion plans in Egypt, it said on Monday, following a feasibility study.

The expected negative financial impact of shelving the expansion in Egypt is about 38 million riyals ($10.13 million), the company said in a bourse statement.

"After reviewing the feasibility of the company continuing to move forward with external expansion in the Arab Republic of Egypt, United Electronics Company announces that the Board of Directors has decided...to discontinue the company's plans to expand in Egypt," the statement said.

The Saudi consumer electronics company had announced plans to establish its first subsidiary outside the Gulf Cooperation Council in Egypt in 2021 with an initial investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($32.41 million), which was worth $63.6 million at the time.

Egypt's already vulnerable economy has been shaken further by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which rocked tourism, raised commodity prices and prompted foreign investors to pull about $20 billion out of its financial markets.

Gulf states have stepped in to support Egypt, pouring in tens of billions through various avenues, but in recent months, the tone has shifted towards a policy of tying financial investments to meaningful reform and efforts to stabilize the currency.

Companies from the Gulf have been eyeing expansion opportunities in Egypt which offers a big market for their goods and services.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)



Reuters
 

Variety

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

United

Electronics

Plans

Egypt

Expansion

LBCI Next
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-21

Saudi Arabia's TAWAL to buy European towers from United Group

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-03

Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia meet after months of tension

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-03

Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-17

Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:04

King Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

LBCI
Variety
04:17

Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
03:10

Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license

LBCI
Variety
02:49

Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga

LBCI
World
2023-02-13

German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26

Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
Variety
08:39

Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app