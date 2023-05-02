News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Box is partnering with OpenAI to bring generative AI tools across the platform
Variety
2023-05-02 | 09:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Box is partnering with OpenAI to bring generative AI tools across the platform
We’ve seen a number of enterprise software companies making announcements related to generative AI in the last six weeks from established companies like Salesforce and Adobe to startups like Ada and Forethought. Box is the latest to be announcing its own flavor of the technology under the moniker Box AI, and it will be teaming up with OpenAI to deliver the first tools on the platform.
Like many of the other companies making these announcements, they don’t have a product quite ready yet, but they are working with early customers to refine the functionality they have built in recent months. The company chose to call this Box AI because the two features being announced today are part of a much broader product road map of AI being added to the platform in the coming months.
Box CEO and co-founder Aaron Levie says that on one hand, the new AI features will help generate more content, but the real strength is helping people understand that content. “These large language models are uniquely good at reasoning through content. And so a lot of the use cases that we’re excited about are actually ones where you can use the large language model, not as the database of knowledge, but as a reasoning engine to work through your data,” Levie told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Variety
Box
Partnering
OpenAI
Bring
Generative
AI
Artificial
Intelligence
Tools
Across
Platform
Next
Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Climate protester glues hand to podium during Swiss TV debate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-17
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
Variety
2023-04-17
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Alibaba to roll out generative AI across apps, Beijing flags new rules
Variety
2023-04-11
Alibaba to roll out generative AI across apps, Beijing flags new rules
0
Variety
2023-04-03
AI startup Fourthline locks down $54M to bring better ID checks and compliance tools to the finance sector
Variety
2023-04-03
AI startup Fourthline locks down $54M to bring better ID checks and compliance tools to the finance sector
0
Variety
2023-03-21
Microsoft brings OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator to the new Bing
Variety
2023-03-21
Microsoft brings OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator to the new Bing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:48
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability
Variety
09:48
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability
0
Variety
09:45
Kodiak Robotics is adding an electric, autonomous semi truck to its fleet next year
Variety
09:45
Kodiak Robotics is adding an electric, autonomous semi truck to its fleet next year
0
Variety
09:42
Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech
Variety
09:42
Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech
0
Variety
09:38
VW’s software arm Cariad hires semiconductor expert as US-based CEO
Variety
09:38
VW’s software arm Cariad hires semiconductor expert as US-based CEO
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-28
Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources
World
2023-03-28
Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
0
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
3
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
5
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
6
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
7
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
8
Lebanon News
05:09
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Lebanon News
05:09
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store