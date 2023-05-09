Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam

2023-05-09 | 10:43
2023-05-09
Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam
2min
Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam

Truecaller (TRUEb.ST) will soon start making its caller identification service available over WhatsApp and other messaging apps to help users spot potential spam calls over the internet, the company told Reuters on Monday.

The feature, currently in beta phase, will be rolled out globally later in May, Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi said.

Telemarketing and scamming calls have been on the rise in countries like India, where users gets about 17 spam calls per month on average, according to a 2021 report by Truecaller.
 
India's telecom regulator in February directed carriers like Jio and Airtel to start blocking telemarketing calls over their networks using artificial intelligence filters. Truecaller has said it is in discussions with telecom operators to implement such a solution.

"Over the last two weeks, we have seen a spike in user reports from India about spam calls over WhatsApp," Mamedi said, noting that telemarketers switching to internet calling was fairly new to the market.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform in India. The company says it uses spam detection technology to spot and take action on accounts engaging in abnormal behavior and lets users block and report problematic accounts.
 
For Truecaller, India is its biggest market with 250 million users. It has 350 million users globally and earns its revenue from advertising, subscription services, and verified listings from businesses.
 

