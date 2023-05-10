Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

Variety
2023-05-10 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

Lebanon has shined once again as one of the most prominent countries producing extra virgin olive oil, as Bustan El Zeitoun got recognized, winning three international awards this year.
 
Bustan El Zeitoun's story started back in 2011 in a beautiful land that was endangered by urbanization when Walid Mushantaf decided to save the land by growing more than 25 hectares of olive trees.  

The olive oil brand was recently ranked among the top 100 producers around the world. A success story that once again consolidates Lebanon's leadership in a highly competitive sector and consolidates its position on the international map as one of the major producers of the finest types of olive oil. 

From the southern town of Abra, Bustan El Zeitoun scored big wins for 2023, as it won a gold award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, which is held in New York, in the EVOOLEUM Top 10, scoring 91/100, and won a gold medal award at OLIVE JAPAN International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition .  

The selection of the winners in the three competitions was based on arbitration committees consisting of international experts specializing in tasting olive oil, known for their global reputation and credibility.  

The evaluation stage included specific criteria and specifications, as the olive oil samples were subjected to numerous physical, chemical, and microbiological examinations, passing through testing their sensory properties, to assessing their quality and uniqueness, in terms of aroma, flavor, taste, and acidity. 

On an area of approximately 500,000 square meters in Abra, Bustan El Zeitoun trees extend, which include 12 different Italian varieties, in addition to local olives, in harmony with their distinctive taste and flavor with the Lebanese taste. 

The importance of the awards won by Bustan El Zeitoun lies in its international classification and exceptional status in terms of its high reliability and the experience of its arbitration committees.  

It is worth noting that the three awards won add to a record of more than 20 prestigious local and international awards, including the United States of America, Italy, Japan, Greece, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Olive Oil

International

Awards

Lebanese

Brand

LBCI Next
India's Go First airline gains bankruptcy protection, moratorium placed on leases
World not ready yet to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-02

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:08

How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets

LBCI
Variety
09:07

Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028

LBCI
Variety
09:06

Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies

LBCI
Variety
08:36

Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app