Lebanon has shined once again as one of the most prominent countries producing extra virgin olive oil, as Bustan El Zeitoun got recognized, winning three international awards this year.



Bustan El Zeitoun's story started back in 2011 in a beautiful land that was endangered by urbanization when Walid Mushantaf decided to save the land by growing more than 25 hectares of olive trees.



The olive oil brand was recently ranked among the top 100 producers around the world. A success story that once again consolidates Lebanon's leadership in a highly competitive sector and consolidates its position on the international map as one of the major producers of the finest types of olive oil.



From the southern town of Abra, Bustan El Zeitoun scored big wins for 2023, as it won a gold award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, which is held in New York, in the EVOOLEUM Top 10, scoring 91/100, and won a gold medal award at OLIVE JAPAN International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition .



The selection of the winners in the three competitions was based on arbitration committees consisting of international experts specializing in tasting olive oil, known for their global reputation and credibility.



The evaluation stage included specific criteria and specifications, as the olive oil samples were subjected to numerous physical, chemical, and microbiological examinations, passing through testing their sensory properties, to assessing their quality and uniqueness, in terms of aroma, flavor, taste, and acidity.



On an area of approximately 500,000 square meters in Abra, Bustan El Zeitoun trees extend, which include 12 different Italian varieties, in addition to local olives, in harmony with their distinctive taste and flavor with the Lebanese taste.



The importance of the awards won by Bustan El Zeitoun lies in its international classification and exceptional status in terms of its high reliability and the experience of its arbitration committees.



It is worth noting that the three awards won add to a record of more than 20 prestigious local and international awards, including the United States of America, Italy, Japan, Greece, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon.