Beirut Airport sees sharp rise in passenger traffic in July 2025

Passenger traffic through Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport witnessed a significant surge in July 2025, marking the busiest month of the year so far and reflecting growing inbound travel to Lebanon.



According to official data, the total number of passengers reached 873,095 in July alone—a 16.25% increase compared to July 2024.



The most notable rise was in the number of arrivals, which jumped 15.3% year-on-year, reaching 474,273 passengers, up from 411,320 in July of last year. Departures also saw a 17.49% increase, with 398,617 travelers leaving the country.



However, transit passenger traffic dropped significantly, falling 55.8% to just 205 passengers.



Flight activity also rose, with a total of 5,990 flights recorded during July—a 5.75% increase compared to the same month in 2024. This included 2,997 inbound flights (up 5.82%) and 2,993 outbound flights (up 5.68%).



Cumulatively, the total number of passengers through the airport from January through July 2025 reached 3,872,223, marking a 3.23% increase over the 3,750,999 recorded during the same period in 2024.