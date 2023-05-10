Twitter now allows you to react to DMs with a wide range of emojis

Twitter has introduced a new feature that lets users choose almost any emoji to react to a direct message in a conversation. Previously, the company allowed you to react to only the most recent DM with only a select set of emojis.



Elon Musk tweeted that the feature is rolling out with the latest app update. This brings Twitter on par with other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram that already have the emoji reaction feature.



Additionally, Musk said that on Wednesday, Twitter is releasing the first version of encrypted DMs. However, he didn’t say if users can check for an indicator to understand if their chats are protected by end-to-end encryption.