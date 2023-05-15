US tech policy must keep pace with AI innovation

Variety
2023-05-15 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US tech policy must keep pace with AI innovation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US tech policy must keep pace with AI innovation

As innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) outpaces news cycles and grabs public attention, a framework for its responsible and ethical development and use has become increasingly critical to ensuring that this unprecedented technology wave reaches its full potential as a positive contribution to economic and societal progress.

The European Union has already been working to enact laws around responsible AI; I shared my thoughts on those initiatives nearly two years ago. Then, the AI Act, as it is known, was “an objective and measured approach to innovation and societal considerations.” Today, leaders of technology businesses and the United States government are coming together to map out a unified vision for responsible AI.
 

Variety

Innovation

Artificial Intelligence

AI

Tech

Policy

Keep

Pace

LBCI Next
Fintech startup Brex was among the bidders for SVB’s early-stage and growth portfolios
Washington is determined to govern AI, but how?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

Relativity Space’s first launch fails to reach orbit, but proves its 3D-printing rocket tech works

LBCI
Variety
08:32

UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites

LBCI
World
2023-05-12

EU plans to tweak China policy but keep balanced approach

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

Everseen raises over $70M for AI tech to spot potential retail theft

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:40

Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record

LBCI
Variety
08:33

Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business

LBCI
Variety
08:32

UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Blackstone sells IBS Software stake to Apax for $450 million

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:00

Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023

LBCI
Middle East
08:46

Baghdad gets make-over as repairs kindle guarded optimism

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app