Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record

Variety
2023-05-15 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) said on Monday its 2022 revenue jumped 31% as the number of domestic visitors to its attractions hit a record, helping the company shrug off the effects of pandemic-related restrictions.

Revenue for the 52-week year ended on Oct. 1, 2022 grew to HK$2.2 billion ($280.29 million), with the net loss narrowing to HK$2.1 billion from a HK$2.4 billion loss a year ago, HKDL said in a statement. Total attendance reached 3.4 million, most from local tourists during the pandemic.

In fiscal 2022, HKDL's theme park only operated for about six months in total due to mandatory closures and weeks when it could only operate five days out of seven.

HKDL said the theme park would review market conditions and adjust its operation to open six or seven days a week from mid-June to meet demand.

HKDL will reopen the Disney's Hollywood Hotel in mid-July, unveiling the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue "Dream Makers" in October and will open its "World of Frozen" in November, it added.

($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)




Reuters
 

Variety

Hong Kong

Disneyland

Revenue

Jump

Domestic

Visitors

Hit

Record

Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-24

Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Volkswagen sees growing competition ahead as revenue jumps on Europe, US

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

India's passenger vehicle sales hit record high in FY23 on SUV demand surge

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Wind and solar hit record 12% of global power generation last year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:33

Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business

LBCI
Variety
08:32

UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Blackstone sells IBS Software stake to Apax for $450 million

LBCI
Variety
08:28

UK pension startup Smart banks $95M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:57

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app