Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Variety
2023-05-15 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) said on Monday its 2022 revenue jumped 31% as the number of domestic visitors to its attractions hit a record, helping the company shrug off the effects of pandemic-related restrictions.
Revenue for the 52-week year ended on Oct. 1, 2022 grew to HK$2.2 billion ($280.29 million), with the net loss narrowing to HK$2.1 billion from a HK$2.4 billion loss a year ago, HKDL said in a statement. Total attendance reached 3.4 million, most from local tourists during the pandemic.
In fiscal 2022, HKDL's theme park only operated for about six months in total due to mandatory closures and weeks when it could only operate five days out of seven.
HKDL said the theme park would review market conditions and adjust its operation to open six or seven days a week from mid-June to meet demand.
HKDL will reopen the Disney's Hollywood Hotel in mid-July, unveiling the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue "Dream Makers" in October and will open its "World of Frozen" in November, it added.
($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)
Reuters
Variety
Hong Kong
Disneyland
Revenue
Jump
Domestic
Visitors
Hit
Record
