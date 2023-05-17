Elon Musk says Tesla will ‘try a little advertising’

Tesla, a company that has long eschewed conventional advertising, is going to “try” out the scheme, CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday during the automaker’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.



Tesla doesn’t pay for traditional advertising like other automakers. And it hasn’t really needed to. The company has become incredibly popular through other methods of marketing, like emails, referral programs that incentivizes existing owners to attract customers, and, of course, Musk’s many tweets.



Tesla has even turned to its loyal customers for homemade ads. In 2017, after a Tesla supporter posted a letter on Twitter that his young daughter wrote suggesting the company hold an advertising contest, Musk agreed to the idea. The contest, dubbed Project Loveday after the 10-year-old girl, named YouTuber and tech reviewer Marques Brownlee as the winner.