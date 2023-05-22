News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nvidia chips away at Intel, AMD turf in supercomputers
Variety
2023-05-22 | 08:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nvidia chips away at Intel, AMD turf in supercomputers
Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Monday said it has worked with the UK's University of Bristol to build a new supercomputer using a new Nvidia chip that would compete with Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O).
Nvidia is the world's top maker of graphics processing units (GPUs), which are in high demand because they can be used to speed up artificial intelligence work. OpenAI's ChatGPT, for example, was created with thousands of Nvidia GPUs.
But Nvidia's GPU chips are typically paired with what is called a central processing unit (CPU), a market that has been dominated by Intel and AMD for decades. This year, Nvidia has started shipping its own competing CPU chip called Grace, which is based on technology from SoftBank Group Corp-owned (9984.T) Arm Ltd.
At a supercomputing conference in Germany on Monday, Nvidia said it has worked with British researchers and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N) to build a computer called Isambard 3, which is based entirely on its Grace CPU chips and has none of Nvidia's GPUs. The University of Bristol system will be used for climate science and drug discovery research, among other things.
"What's exciting is the whole thing is operating on 270 kilowatts of power. That's actually six times more performance and energy efficiency than the university's previous system, Isambard 2," Ian Buck, general manager and vice president of accelerated computing at Nvidia, said during a press briefing.
Reuters
Variety
Nvidia
Chip
Away
Intel
AMD
Turf
Supercomputers
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Artificial Intelligence
Next
China's Micron ban highlights chipmakers' dilemma as Sino-US tensions grow
Cybersecurity firms' earnings set to benefit from growing threat of hacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:24
Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale
World
05:24
Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale
0
Variety
2023-05-19
OpenAI launches an official ChatGPT app for iOS
Variety
2023-05-19
OpenAI launches an official ChatGPT app for iOS
0
Variety
2023-05-02
Nextdoor launches new ‘Assistant’ feature powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Variety
2023-05-02
Nextdoor launches new ‘Assistant’ feature powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT
0
Variety
2023-04-26
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
Variety
2023-04-26
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
0
Variety
08:37
EU, US data transfer pact expected by summer, EU Commission says after Meta fine
Variety
08:37
EU, US data transfer pact expected by summer, EU Commission says after Meta fine
0
Variety
08:35
Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one
Variety
08:35
Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one
0
Variety
08:27
China's Micron ban highlights chipmakers' dilemma as Sino-US tensions grow
Variety
08:27
China's Micron ban highlights chipmakers' dilemma as Sino-US tensions grow
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-22
British PM Sunak chairs emergency meeting on Sudan
World
2023-04-22
British PM Sunak chairs emergency meeting on Sudan
0
World
2023-05-20
Russia's Prigozhin claims capture of Bakhmut, Ukraine says fighting goes on
World
2023-05-20
Russia's Prigozhin claims capture of Bakhmut, Ukraine says fighting goes on
0
Middle East
12:02
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff
Middle East
12:02
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-08
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
Lebanon News
2023-04-08
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
2
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
3
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
6
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
7
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
8
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More