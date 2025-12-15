Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia's Bondi Beach

World News
15-12-2025 | 03:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia&#39;s Bondi Beach
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia's Bondi Beach

A father and son opened fire on a Jewish festival at Australia's Bondi Beach in a shooting spree that killed 15 people, including a child, authorities said on Monday, denouncing the attack as antisemitic "terrorism."

The pair fired into crowds packing the world-famous Sydney beach for the start of Hanukkah on Sunday evening, sending people fleeing in panic.

A 10-year-old girl was among those killed in Australia's worst mass shooting for almost three decades. Another 42 people were rushed to hospitals with gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Police are still unravelling what drove the shootings, although authorities have said the plot was clearly designed to sow terror among the nation's Jews.

"What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said before laying flowers at the Bondi Pavilion.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said the father and son had possible links to the Islamic State group.

The gunmen targeted an annual celebration that drew more than 1,000 people to the beach to mark the Jewish festival.

They took aim from a footbridge looking over the beach, which was packed with swimmers cooling off on a steamy summer evening.

Carrying long-barreled guns, they peppered the area with bullets for 10 minutes before police shot and killed the 50-year-old father.

The 24-year-old son was arrested and remained under guard in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police later found a homemade bomb in a car parked close to the beach, saying the "improvised explosive device" had likely been planted by the pair.

Wary of reprisals, police have so far dodged questions about the attackers' religion or ideological motivations.

"We want to get to the bottom of this. We want to understand the motives behind it," said New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon.

Misinformation spread quickly online in the wake of the attack, some of it targeting immigrants and the Muslim community.

Police also said they had responded to reports on Monday morning of several pigs' heads being left at a Muslim cemetery in southwestern Sydney.

AFP

World News

Australia

Bondi Beach

Shooting

Attack

LBCI Next
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
'Hero' who disarmed Bondi gunman recovering after surgery, family says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-14

Ten killed in Australia Bondi Beach shooting on Jewish holiday, two in custody

LBCI
World News
04:13

Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism

LBCI
World News
07:00

Australia to toughen gun laws as it mourns deadly Bondi attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil

LBCI
World News
07:07

Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack

LBCI
World News
07:00

Australia to toughen gun laws as it mourns deadly Bondi attack

LBCI
World News
05:40

Louvre Museum closed as workers strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority

LBCI
World News
05:40

Louvre Museum closed as workers strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israeli military halts planned strike in South Lebanon after army inspection

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan

LBCI
World News
04:13

Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism

LBCI
World News
03:25

Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia's Bondi Beach

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:03

Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media

LBCI
World News
09:16

Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More