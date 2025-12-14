Israeli military halts planned strike in South Lebanon after army inspection

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



For the first time, Israel publicly announced the suspension of a planned airstrike on a building it claimed contained Hezbollah infrastructure, following direct intervention by the Lebanese Army and coordination through an international monitoring mechanism.



The incident took place on Saturday in the southern Lebanese town of Yanouh.



In previous cases, Israel had informed the mechanism committee of its intention to strike a target and had proceeded with attacks even when the Lebanese Army expressed readiness to inspect the site. Israeli authorities had typically rejected any delay, insisting on carrying out strikes before Lebanese troops could arrive.



However, this time, the Lebanese Army, in coordination with the mechanism committee, inspected a three-story building in Yanouh with the owner's consent. The inspection did not uncover any weapons. Despite this, Israel issued a warning that it still intended to carry out the strike.



According to military sources cited by LBCI, intensive security-level communications were launched to prevent the attack. Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal intervened directly, while the mechanism committee, chaired by a U.S. general and including the commander of the Lebanese Army's sector south of the Litani River, played a central role in halting the threat, as confirmed by the army command in a statement.



The sources said the pressure exerted by the committee reflected a more serious and assertive approach than in previous cases. Despite Israel's warning and the circulation of maps indicating a potential strike, the Lebanese Army informed the committee that it would conduct a second inspection of the building and would not withdraw from the site.



The army conveyed two clear messages through the committee, according to the sources.



First, if the strike were carried out, the army would no longer inspect private homes in similar cases. Second, it was determined to remain at the site and proceed with a renewed inspection. Any attack carried out while Lebanese soldiers were present, the message warned, would escalate the situation beyond a strike on Hezbollah and place Washington, a key backer of the Lebanese Army, in an awkward position.



Following further contacts by the mechanism committee, the Lebanese Army conducted a second inspection on its own, again with residents' approval. The inspection was documented with photos and videos and shared with the committee, refuting Israeli claims that the building constituted Hezbollah infrastructure. With no remaining justification, the Israeli military did not carry out the strike.



The following day, Lebanese Army patrols remained deployed in Yanouh despite potential risks, citing the need to protect residents. In its statement, the army command praised the trust shown by the town's inhabitants and their cooperation, reiterating that the army would not enter private property without the consent of its owners.