How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics

Variety
2023-05-23 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics

Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization (WHO), with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the UN health agency's 194 member countries.

A new pact is a priority for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who called it a "generational commitment that we will not go back to the old cycle of panic and neglect" at the UN agency's annual assembly. It seeks to shore up the world's defenses against new pathogens following the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 7 million people.
 
WHAT IS THE SO-CALLED PANDEMIC TREATY?
 
The WHO already has binding rules known as the International Health Regulations, which in 2005 set out countries' obligations where public health events have the potential to cross borders. These include advising the WHO immediately of a health emergency and measures on trade and travel.

Adopted after the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, these regulations are still considered appropriate for regional epidemics, such as Ebola but inadequate for a global pandemic. These regulations are also being reviewed in the wake of COVID-19.

For the new more wide-reaching pandemic accord, member states have agreed that it should be legally binding for those who sign up, overcoming early reservations from the United States.
 
It would be only the second such health accord after the 2003 Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, a treaty which aims to reduce smoking via taxation and rules on labelling and advertising.

However, the proposed treaty has come under fire on social media, mostly from right-wing critics warning it could lead to countries ceding authority to the WHO. The body strongly refutes this, stressing that governments are leading the negotiations and are free to reject the accord.
HOW DO COUNTRIES VIEW THE PACT?
 
The European Union, which proposed the accord, is seen as its biggest backer. Developing countries, especially in Africa, are keen to use the negotiations to secure better access to vaccines, following allegations of "vaccine apartheid" from the WHO's Director-General Tedros.

After five rounds of formal negotiations, the latest 208-page draft of the treaty still includes thousands of brackets, which mark areas of disagreement or undecided language, including over the definition of the word "pandemic". With so many member countries involved, securing agreement may be tricky.
 
HOW WOULD IT WORK?
 
It is not yet clear how the 2005 regulations and the new pandemic accord might fit together.

One suggestion is that they should be complementary, so that existing rules apply to local outbreaks with the new rules kicking in if the WHO declares a pandemic - something it does not currently have a mandate to do.

It is also not yet clear what happens if the measures are not followed. A co-chair of the talks said it would be preferable to have a peer-review process, rather than sanction non-compliant states.

WHAT OTHER REFORMS ARE IN THE WORKS?
 
Separate talks on reforming the 2005 rules are taking place, with countries proposing some 300 amendments.

Washington's initial proposals aimed to boost transparency and grant the WHO quicker access to outbreak sites.

China did allow WHO-led expert teams to visit the COVID-19 epicenter in Wuhan, but the WHO says Beijing is still withholding clinical data from early cases that may hold clues about the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Negotiators privately grumble about overlap between the two sets of talks and a joint meeting to clarify their agendas is planned.
 

World

Variety

World Health Organization

WHO

Could

Fight

Future

Pandemics

UN

United Nations

LBCI Next
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:02

Ukraine says fighting decreases in Bakhmut, shelling continues around

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-22

OPEC sec general says underinvestment could trigger oil market volatility

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-18

Climate risk startup Mitiga gets $14.4M to help businesses face an uncertain future

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-17

UN seeks $3 billion for Sudan as fighting rages in Khartoum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:44

'Carbon majors' face biggest hit from climate litigation - study

LBCI
Variety
04:08

Sizzling summers: Lebanon's journey to the golden era in pictures

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:12

Inflation tightens grip on UK services firms in worry for BoE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

LBCI
World
07:42

Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More