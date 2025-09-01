Putin meets Turkey's Erdogan in China: Kremlin

01-09-2025 | 04:00
Putin meets Turkey&#39;s Erdogan in China: Kremlin
Putin meets Turkey's Erdogan in China: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in China on Monday, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders were expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said last week, stressing Ankara's role in mediation efforts.

AFP
 

