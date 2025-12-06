Canada removes Syria from list of state sponsors of terrorism

Canada has removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Friday.



"Following extensive review, the Government of Canada has removed Syria from Canada's List of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism under the State Immunity Act, as well as removed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the List of Terrorist Entities under the Canadian Criminal Code," the ministry said in a statement.



It said the measures align with recent decisions by the UK and U.S., and follow Syrian transitional government efforts to advance stability, build an inclusive future, and work with global partners to counter terrorism.



The ministry stressed that Canada “remains committed … to counter global security threats, such as those posed by Al-Qaeda" and ISIS.