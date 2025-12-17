Louvre staff vote to extend strike: Unions

Staff at France's Louvre Museum voted on Wednesday to extend a strike over working conditions, unions said, as hundreds of hopeful visitors waited to enter the Paris landmark.



"The strike notice has been upheld and the strike was unanimously approved" by employees at a general assembly, CFDT union representative Valerie Baud told journalists outside the museum.



Proposals from the culture ministry had been "deemed insufficient and unacceptable by the staff," the CGT union wrote on its Instagram account.





