OpenAI leaders propose international regulatory body for AI

Variety
2023-05-23 | 12:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
OpenAI leaders propose international regulatory body for AI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
OpenAI leaders propose international regulatory body for AI

AI is developing rapidly enough and the dangers it may pose are clear enough that OpenAI’s leadership believes that the world needs an international regulatory body akin to that governing nuclear power — and fast. But not too fast.

In a post to the company’s blog, OpenAI founder Sam Altman, President Greg Brockman and Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever explain that the pace of innovation in artificial intelligence is so fast that we can’t expect existing authorities to adequately rein in the technology.

While there’s a certain quality of patting themselves on the back here, it’s clear to any impartial observer that the tech, most visibly in OpenAI’s explosively popular ChatGPT conversational agent, represents a unique threat as well as an invaluable asset.
 

Variety

OpenAI

Leaders

Propose

International

Regulatory

Body

AI

Artificial Intelligence

LBCI Next
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

OpenAI chief goes before US Congress to propose licenses for building AI

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

OpenAI to propose remedies to Italian ban on ChatGPT

LBCI
Middle East
04:55

Emirati leaders invite Israel’s Netanyahu, Herzog, to join COP28 climate conference in Dubai

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

Polls open in Greece’s first election since international bailout spending controls ended

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
13:26

Microsoft launches an AI tool to take the pain out of building websites

LBCI
Variety
13:22

Microsoft’s Azure AI Studio lets developers build their own AI ‘copilots’

LBCI
Variety
13:17

Microsoft goes all in on plugins for AI apps

LBCI
Variety
13:14

Microsoft wants to make Windows a better place for developers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-22

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More