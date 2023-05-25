ABBA's Bjorn and Benny dismiss Eurovision reunion in Sweden next year

Variety
2023-05-25 | 07:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ABBA&#39;s Bjorn and Benny dismiss Eurovision reunion in Sweden next year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
ABBA's Bjorn and Benny dismiss Eurovision reunion in Sweden next year

ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus have dismissed a reunion at next year's Eurovision Song Contest in their native Sweden, which will also mark the 50th anniversary of when the super group won the competition with "Waterloo".

In an interview with Britain's BBC Newsnight on Wednesday evening, the pair ruled out taking to the stage with fellow members Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad for the occasion.

Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool, northern England, this month, meaning the Nordic country will host next year's contest.

"I don't want to and if I don't want to, they won't go. It's the same for all four of us - someone says 'no', it's a no," Andersson said.

"We can celebrate 50 years of ABBA without us being on stage," Ulvaeus added.

Formed in 1972, ABBA won legions of fans around the world after triumphing at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, with their enduring hits such as "Dancing Queen" and "Fernando."

The foursome, who split in the early 1980s, has sold an estimated 385 million records.

Last year they launched a London concert residency as digital avatars - versions of themselves from their 1970s heyday thanks to motion-capture technology.



Reuters

Variety

ABBA

Bjorn

Benny

Dismiss

Eurovision

Reunion

Sweden

LBCI Next
Amsterdam's red light district starts marijuana smoking ban
Elon Musk wants to build a digital town square. But his debut for DeSantis had a tech failure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-14

Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-13

Liverpool set for Eurovision Song Contest final, with Sweden favored and Ukraine in spotlight

LBCI
World
08:04

Russia summons Germany, Denmark, Sweden envoys over 'stalled' Nord Stream investigation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:09

Elon Musk’s Twitter: Everything you need to know, from layoffs to verification

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Instagram now allows for ads in search results via its Marketing API

LBCI
Variety
10:35

WhatsApp is working on introducing usernames to the app

LBCI
Variety
10:29

TikTok is testing an in-app AI chatbot called ‘Tako’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

YouTube confirms a test of a new hub for free, ad-supported streaming channels

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Variety
10:12

Google Play Games for PC is now rolling out to Europe and New Zealand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal

LBCI
Middle East
02:31

Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More