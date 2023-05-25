Elon Musk’s Twitter: Everything you need to know, from layoffs to verification

2023-05-25 | 11:09
Elon Musk’s Twitter: Everything you need to know, from layoffs to verification
Elon Musk’s Twitter: Everything you need to know, from layoffs to verification

Welcome to Elon Musk’s Twitter, where the rules are made up and the check marks don’t matter.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO first announced his bid to buy Twitter in April 2022, zealously driven to rid the platform of spam bots and protect free speech.

“This is just my strong, intuitive sense that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,” Musk said at a TED conference on the day he made his offer. “I don’t care about the economics at all.”
 

