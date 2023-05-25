News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elon Musk’s Twitter: Everything you need to know, from layoffs to verification
Variety
2023-05-25 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Elon Musk’s Twitter: Everything you need to know, from layoffs to verification
Welcome to Elon Musk’s Twitter, where the rules are made up and the check marks don’t matter.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO first announced his bid to buy Twitter in April 2022, zealously driven to rid the platform of spam bots and protect free speech.
“This is just my strong, intuitive sense that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,” Musk said at a TED conference on the day he made his offer. “I don’t care about the economics at all.”
TechCrunch
Variety
Elon Musk
Twitter
Everything
You Need
To Know
Layoffs
Verification
Next
'Queen of rock 'n' roll' Tina Turner dies at 83
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:58
ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot
Variety
09:58
ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot
0
Variety
2023-05-23
Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification
Variety
2023-05-23
Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
Variety
2023-05-12
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
14:19
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says
Variety
14:19
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says
0
Variety
10:39
Instagram now allows for ads in search results via its Marketing API
Variety
10:39
Instagram now allows for ads in search results via its Marketing API
0
Variety
10:35
WhatsApp is working on introducing usernames to the app
Variety
10:35
WhatsApp is working on introducing usernames to the app
0
Variety
10:29
TikTok is testing an in-app AI chatbot called ‘Tako’
Variety
10:29
TikTok is testing an in-app AI chatbot called ‘Tako’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
0
Variety
10:01
Researchers say they found spyware used in war for the first time
Variety
10:01
Researchers say they found spyware used in war for the first time
0
Variety
2023-05-04
Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank
Variety
2023-05-04
Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank
0
Sports
2023-05-09
Lonnie Walker IV's late heroics lift Lakers over Warriors
Sports
2023-05-09
Lonnie Walker IV's late heroics lift Lakers over Warriors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
2
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
4
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
5
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
6
Lebanon News
03:55
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
Lebanon News
03:55
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
7
Middle East
02:37
Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile
Middle East
02:37
Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile
8
Press Highlights
01:19
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
Press Highlights
01:19
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More