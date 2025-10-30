PM Salam condemns Israeli attack on Blida, mourns killed municipal worker

Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 04:40

PM Salam condemns Israeli attack on Blida, mourns killed municipal worker
PM Salam condemns Israeli attack on Blida, mourns killed municipal worker

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned in a post on X the Israeli incursion into the town of Blida, calling it a “blatant assault on the institutions and sovereignty of the Lebanese state.”

Salam expressed his condolences to the family of Ibrahim Salameh, a municipal employee who was killed while performing his duties.

He extended full solidarity with residents of the South and frontline villages, noting that they pay daily for holding on to their land and their right to live in safety and dignity under Lebanese sovereignty and authority.

Salam added that Lebanon continues to press the United Nations and the countries sponsoring the cessation of hostilities agreement to ensure an end to repeated violations and the full implementation of Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
 

Lebanon News

Salam

condemns

Israeli

attack

Blida,

mourns

killed

municipal

worker

