Israel far right minister urges West Bank annexation as Western countries recognize Palestinian state

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday called for the annexation of the Israeli-occupied West Bank following Britain, Canada and Australia's recognition of a Palestinian state.



"The recognition by Britain, Canada, and Australia of a Palestinian state... requires immediate countermeasures: the swift application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the complete dismantling of the Palestinian Authority," Ben Gvir said in a statement, using the Israeli name for the Palestinian territory.



"I intend to submit a proposal for applying sovereignty at the upcoming cabinet meeting."



AFP