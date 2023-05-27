At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech

Variety
2023-05-27 | 02:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday will become the first woman to deliver a commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy, an institution that has made slow progress diversifying its ranks in the four decades since the first class of female cadets graduated.

This year some 950 men and women are expected to take part in the graduation ceremony in West Point, New York.

While Harris visits West Point, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Manhattan, President Joe Biden heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday to address graduates at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Vice presidents typically travel to one of the federal service academies to address graduating classes. Harris’ visit will be her first to the U.S. Army academy.

Today, about one quarter of the student body are women. Only a few dozen graduates each year are Black women, like Harris, though the number has ticked up in recent years. The academy didn’t admit women until 1976 and had its first female graduates in 1980.

West Point dates to 1802. Since then, the college has educated future military leaders including Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Gen. George Patton and Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Upon graduation, the cadets will be commissioned as Army second lieutenants.

Last year, Harris addressed graduates at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. The year before, she spoke at commencement ceremonies for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

AP
 

Variety

US

Vice President

Kamala Harris

Commencement

Address

US

Military Academy

Female

Cadets

LBCI Next
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after devastating the Beirut blast
Twitter cannot hide from EU rules after exit from code, EU's Breton says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

LBCI
Variety
06:06

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after devastating the Beirut blast

LBCI
World
05:21

Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup

LBCI
World
05:02

Ukraine asks Germany to provide Taurus long-range missiles - Berlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:06

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after devastating the Beirut blast

LBCI
Variety
02:42

Twitter cannot hide from EU rules after exit from code, EU's Breton says

LBCI
Variety
14:29

First night train connecting Brussels and Berlin starts operations

LBCI
Variety
10:43

Ford to bring Tesla’s charging tech into its future EVs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-11

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-23

Qatar's QIA says has been very active in public and private credit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Slim.AI helps developers optimize and secure their containers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More