Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

18-09-2025 | 14:34
Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri condemned Israeli attacks on “safe” villages in southern Lebanon.

Berri said these attacks, along with daily targeting of homes in border villages, go beyond ceasefire violations — which the Lebanese army says have exceeded 4,500 — and constitute aggression against Lebanon, its sovereignty, its army, and UNIFIL forces, aimed at obstructing their work in southern Lebanon under U.N. Resolution 1701.

He called on the international community, especially the United States, to take immediate action and pressure Israel to halt its attacks.

Berri also urged all Lebanese to unite in response to Israel’s aggression, which he said targets the entire country.

