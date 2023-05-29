AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says

Variety
2023-05-29 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says

Artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer as all they need to do is speak to the computer, Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday, hailing the end of the "digital divide".

Nvidia has surged to become the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company as a major supplier of chips and computing systems for artificial intelligence.

The company last week forecast second-quarter revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates and said it was boosting supply to meet surging demand for its artificial-intelligence chips, which are used to power ChatGPT and many similar services.

Speaking to thousands of people at the Computex forum in Taipei, Huang, who was born in southern Taiwan before his family immigrated to the United States when he was a child, said AI was leading a computing revolution.

"There's no question we're in a new computing era," he said in a speech, occasionally dropping in words of Mandarin or Taiwanese to the delight of the crowd.

"Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies," Huang added.

"The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now - you just have to say something to the computer," he said.

"The rate of progress, because it's so easy to use, is the reason why it's growing so fast. This is going to touch literally every single industry."

Nvidia's chips have helped companies such as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) add human-like chat features to search engines such as Bing.

Huang demonstrated what AI could do, including getting a program to write a short pop song praising Nvidia with only a few words of instruction.

He unveiled several new applications, including a partnership with the world's largest advertising group WPP (WPP.L) for generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising.

Nvidia has strained to meet demand for its AI chips, with Tesla Inc. TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk, who is reportedly building out an artificial-intelligence startup, last week telling an interviewer that the graphics processing units (GPUs) are "considerably harder to get than drugs."
 
 

Variety

AI

Programmer

Nvidia

Chief

Technology

ChatGPT

Computer

LBCI Next
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Uber executive says European taxis joining platform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style AI technology

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Nvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

LBCI
World
2023-05-26

US, Chinese commerce chiefs raise complaints on trade, investment, export policies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:36

On a culinary homecoming, influencer chefs look to perpetuate Palestinian dishes

LBCI
Variety
05:50

Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Variety
05:08

Uber executive says European taxis joining platform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-11

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
World
02:28

Russia damages Ukraine's Odesa port in overnight drone attack

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More