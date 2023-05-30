News
Serve Robotics to deploy up to 2,000 sidewalk delivery bots on Uber Eats
Variety
2023-05-30 | 09:43
High views
0
min
Serve Robotics to deploy up to 2,000 sidewalk delivery bots on Uber Eats
Serve Robotics, the Uber spinout that builds autonomous sidewalk delivery robots, is expanding its partnership with Uber Eats. The Nvidia-backed startup will now deploy up to 2,000 of its cute little bots via Uber’s platform in multiple markets across the US.
The partnership is slated to last through the beginning of 2026.
TechCrunch
Variety
Uber Eats
Serve
Robotics
Deploy
Sidewalk
Delivery
Bots
