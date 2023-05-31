Climate startup CUR8 raises $6.5M from GV for its market-making platform for carbon removals

The IPCC, has said the world needs to remove 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere by 2050 in order to avoid a climate cataclysm. And, yes, there are now multiple methods for carbon removal such as planting more trees (afforestation), sucking CO2 out of the sky (direct air capture), and spreading CO2-absorbing rock on agricultural soil (‘enhanced weathering’). But it’s widely accepted that none of these methods alone will solve the carbon problem, and that the carbon removals industry is a nascent one, and often full of scams and chaotic messaging, to put it mildly.



Indeed, it was recently revealed that more than 90% of rainforest carbon offsets offered by the biggest certifier were worthless and could in fact worsen the problem. Research into Verra, the world’s ‘leading’ carbon standard for the $2bn voluntary offsets market, found more than 90% of their rainforest offset credits were likely to be “phantom credits”.